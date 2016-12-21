Nashville High cheerleaders win Class 4A title

HOT SPRINGS – The Nashville High School cheerleaders won the Class 4A state championship Saturday afternoon at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The squad includes seniors Asia Harris, Nicole Dodson, McKenzie Morphew and Chelsey Hile; juniors Lindsey O’Donnell, Jordan Revels, Monique Flores, Mackenzie Brown, Olivia Herzog, Leslie Lingo and Breanna Peebles; sophomores Steyanna Bailey, Cecily Sweeden, Hannah Faulkner and Julianne Futrell. Susan Renfrow is the coach.

The final rankings for Class 4A included Nashville first, Pottsville second and Westside third. Gentry, Arkadelphia, Ozark, Gosnell and Pocahontas rounded out the field.

The top three in other classifications include the following:

7A – Har-Ber, Bryant and North Little Rock.

6A – Sheridan, Lake Hamilton and a tie between Greenwood and Russellville for third.

5A – Valley View, Hot Springs Lakeside and Sylvan Hills. Hope was seventh.

3A – Smackover, Junction City and Perryville.

1A-2A – East Poinsett County, Marked Tree and Carlisle.

Nashville entered the state competition after winning two other contests in recent weeks.