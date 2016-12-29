Nashville defeats Cossatot River; girls game goes to double overtime

Fans received some free basketball as an early Christmas present Dec. 20 when the Scrapperettes defeated Cossatot River 54-52 in double overtime at Scrapper Arena.

The game was tied 43-43 at the end of regulation and 50-50 after the first overtime period.

The Scrappers had an easier time against the Eagles, taking a 69-52 win.

Asia Munn was the leading scorer for the Scrapperettes with 17 points.

Kendall Kirchhoff was next with 14, followed by Alyssa Harrison with 10, Madi Miller with 8 and Kaylea Carver with 5.

The Scrapperettes trailed 22-15 at halftime and outscored the Lady Eagles 28-21 in the second half. They were behind during part of the overtime periods before securing the victory late in the contest.

For the Scrappers, Jamarta Gilliam was the leading scorer with 21 points, followed by CJ Spencer with 17, Darius Hopkins with 16 and Jhalon Finley with 7. Adams and Kight rounded out the Scrapper scoring.

The Scrappers played in the opening round of the Dual State Tournament Tuesday night in Junction City. The game was not over before press time.

The Scrapperettes and Scrappers will compete next week in the Cossatot River Tournament.

Both teams will also have home games against Genoa Jan. 6. The junior boys will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the high school teams.